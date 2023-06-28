BJP has to be uprooted from the Hills, says Anit Thapa

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has given a call to uproot BJP from the Hills.

In 2009, the saffron brigade had got a toe hold in Bengal politics starting their journey from the Darjeeling constituency with BJP candidate Jaswant Singh winning the lone MP seat.

Vote to BJP again would expose the gullibility of the Gorkhas, claimed Anit Thapa, President, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM.)

The Hill party also released the election manifesto in Darjeeling on Wednesday.

“BJP has been waylaying us for the past 15 years. They have taken our votes and got 3 MPs from Darjeeling in three consecutive terms. What have they given to the Hills in return? They have studied how easy it is to manipulate the Gorkhas with empty promises. They have adopted a similar tactic for this Panchayat election with empty assurances. This

time too if we fall into the trap and vote for BJP, it will prove how gullible the Gorkhas are,” stated Anit Thapa, President, BGPM.

He held a meeting with BGPM rural poll candidates in Mirik on Wednesday.

He stated that a befitting answer has to be given to the BJP through the ballot. “BJP MP Raju Bista is saying that tripartite talks for a political solution will be held before the rural polls. We have sat for so many meetings but what has been the end result? What have we got? Nothing,” stated Thapa.

Talking about the alliance of opposition parties led by the BJP, Thapa stated: “I have an alliance with the public to preserve regionalism and

our identity. The BJP has to

be uprooted if we have to preserve our identity and regionalism.”

The BGPM also released the official election manifesto of the party in Darjeeling town on Wednesday. The manifesto highlighted land documents (Pattas) for tea gardens, cinchona plantations and forest villages.

“If voted to power we will construct new tourist spots in rural areas along with parks, rest sheds and toilets. With homestays becoming very popular in rural areas we will further promote rural tourism and will also come up with solid waste management projects in rural areas,” stated Amar Lama, General Secretary, BGPM.