BJP has stopped Kisan Bima funds, it may also stop Kisan Credit Card: Abhishek

Kolkata: Campaigning in the agricultural district of Burdwan for his party candidates Sharmila Sarkar and Kirti Azad, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the BJP-led Centre has stopped funds under Kisan Bima and if they are strengthened in the coming days, they will stop the Kisan Credit Card and Lakshmir Bhandar first.



Banerjee was addressing a gathering at Katwa where he said: “Burdwan is an agricultural district that produces our food. But here, they have stopped funds under Kisan Bima. If they strengthen in the coming days, they will stop the Kisan Credit Card and Lakshmir Bhandar first. I urge people to not give them that opportunity. If Mamata Banerjee government can spend Rs 25,000 crore to give Lakshmir Bhandar to 2.12 crore women, our state government can also ensure houses for all.”

He said: “The upcoming general elections are not just a vote to elect Central ministers but to protest against the move to deliberately deprive and oppress Bengal. Those who have applied for houses should know that they have stopped more than Rs 8,000 crore under Awas Yojana.”

“A week ago, the PM claimed in Siliguri that the Centre had disbursed Rs 45,000 crore under Awas Yojana to Bengal. This is the same lie propagated by Bengal BJP leaders who say that Modi ji is sending the money but Trinamool is not letting it reach the people,” he alleged and assured the people that in the next six months, before December 31, those who have applied for houses will get the first installment. “This is Didi’s Guarantee”.

Training his guns at the BJP for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) before the elections, Abhishek said: “Now, before the elections, they have come up with CAA yet again. The law was passed in 2019 and it took them five years to frame the rules. This is yet another ‘jumla’ (fake promises). If you see the CAA notification, out of 40 pages, 38 of them consist of forms. People are being asked to fill up forms without any further details or clarity.

Due to this CAA, 12 lakh Hindu Bengalis in Assam fell prey to the NRC. BJP CM Himanta Biswa Sarma did nothing for them.” Banerjee alleged that on Thursday a youth in Tollygunge committed suicide because he thought he did not have the relevant papers.

He told the gathering that the Central government promised ‘Acche Din’ 10 years ago but the prices of food, essential commodities, and cooking gas have skyrocketed. “PM had promised ‘acche din’ and Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts.

Did people get even 10 paise? Did the unemployed people get the promised 2 crore jobs? SS Ahluwalia has been the BJP MP from Bardhaman Durgapur for the past 5 years. There are around 2,000 booths in this Parliamentary constituency. If anyone can show me that the BJP MP has conducted even one meeting related to the development of the constituency, I will leave politics,” he challenged.