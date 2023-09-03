BJP has anti-Dhupguri mindset: TMC

Jalpaiguri: Dhupguri is set to be declared as a separate sub-division by December 31, as announced by Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool’s second in command, during a campaign meeting for the Dhupguri by-election.



Following his announcement, the people of Dhupguri expressed great excitement, and the city took on a festive atmosphere with celebratory music and the distribution of laddoos. The demand for separate sub-divisions for Dhupguri and Banarhat has been a longstanding one, advocated by Dhupguri residents and the ‘Dhupaguri Mohkuma Nagrik Manch’ for the

past decade.

In this year’s by-election, Opposition political parties included the issue of sub-dividing Dhupguri in their manifestos. However, with the announcement by TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday noon, the TMC has effectively taken the lead on this sub-division issue. Anirudh Dasgupta, Secretary of the ‘Dhupaguri Mohkuma Nagrik Manch,’ stated: “The residents of Dhupguri have been making this demand for many years. During the last Assembly elections, the Chief Minister of the state mentioned that the process of sub-dividing Dhupguri was underway. Now, Abhishek Banerjee has declared that the announcement will be made by December 31, bringing joy to all the people

of Dhupguri.”

Meanwhile, Jalpaiguri AITC leaders voiced their strong condemnation of the BJP’s persistent resistance to Dhupguri’s elevation to sub-division status. While addressing a press conference on Sunday at PWD Bungalow, Gayerkata, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb,

district president Mahua Gope and MLA Khageswar Roy criticised the saffron party’s selfish attitude towards the Dhupguri residents. “People of Dhupguri want a sub-division but how many times did the elected BJP representatives raise this demand in the Assembly? Despite the recent announcement that Dhupguri would achieve the status of a sub-division by December 31, BJP promptly reached the Election Commission against this, which is a testament to their insensitive attitude,” said Deb.

“BJP leaders have an anti-Dhupguri mindset. Over 7.98 lakh people in Jalpaiguri are deprived of their wages under 100 days of work and this was done at the behest of the elected BJP MP,” Mahua Gope said.