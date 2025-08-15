BJP Gram Pradhan praises APAS

Kolkata: Praise from a BJP Gram Panchayat Pradhan for a flagship Mamata Banerjee government initiative has sparked unease in party circles.

Samir Biswas, BJP leader and Pradhan of Koniara-I Gram Panchayat in Bagda block, reportedly lauded the ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’ (APAS) scheme during a camp at Karanga FP School on Wednesday. Biswas praised the Chief Minister’s welfare measures and thanked her for starting such initiatives. Local TMC leader Ujjal Ghosh said the Pradhan’s “awakened conscience” recognised the state’s development efforts, while Jayanta Biswas, president of TMC’s IT cell in Bagda, called his remarks “worthy of appreciation.” Amid speculation of a party backlash, Biswas said as Pradhan he avoids politics.

“This is a government project funded by taxpayers’ money. If used properly, I will be happy to say so,” he said. Bongaon BJP district president Bikash Ghosh called his visit “personal” and confirmed the party would seek an explanation.