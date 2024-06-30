BJP GP Pradhan arrested with illegal arms

Malda: BJP Pradhan of Najirpur Gram Panchayat (GP) Debashish Mondal (29), under Manikchak Police Station was arrested by the police, allegedly while dealing in illegal arms in a mango orchard of Haripur along with 5 others. Firearms were also recovered from the possession of the accused persons. The arrested included a Trinamool youth leader namely Shraban Mondal aged 34 years. The police sent the arrested to the Malda District Court on Saturday. The court remanded the accused persons to 14 days police custody.



Late on Friday night, based on a tip off, while conducting a raid, the police found 8 to 9 persons assembled at the Hanuman Mandir near Haripur Football Ground. The police then detained 6 while the others managed to flee. The others arrested include Jayanta Mondal (20) and Sumit Mondal (19), both of Manikchak, Sanjib Mondal (43) and Ananta Mondal (34), both of Bhutni. All six accused persons were arrested and charged under the Arms Act.

During the search, one 7 mm pistol loaded with 4 rounds of ammunition in a magazine was recovered from Debasish Mondal. On the other side, one magazine of a 7 mm pistol loaded with 4 rounds of live ammunition and cash Rs 12,000 were recovered from Sanjib Mondal.