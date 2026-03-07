BJP govt at Centre may collapse in 2026: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister of Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson, Mamata Banerjee on Friday vowed to dislodge the BJP-led government at the Centre, hinting it may collapse before completing its term.



In an interview, she accused the BJP of attempting to delete over 1.30 crore names from Bengal’s voter list through the SIR to influence upcoming Assembly elections.

Banerjee alleged intimidation by Union Home minister Amit Shah and criticised the Election Commission of India for politicising the process. She warned that the BJP’s ambitions in Bengal would fail, targeting Hindus, Matuas, SC, ST, Rajbangshi and tribal voters, and expressed confidence that the people’s mandate would favour the Trinamool Congress.