‘BJP goons’ attacked our women workers in several dists: Trinamool

Kolkata: Criticising the BJP for its decision to send another central fact-finding team comprising women MPs to probe alleged atrocities against women party workers in the recent Panchayat elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has reminded the saffron brigade of the attacks against the ruling party’s women party workers in various districts by “BJP goons”.



The state unit of the BJP recently announced that a team comprising women MPs from its party will be visiting the violence-stricken areas in Bengal to gather information about the alleged atrocities carried out against its women party workers during the recently concluded rural elections in the state.

The five-member team of BJP’s women MPs will be led by Saroj Pande and will comprise Aparajita Sarengi, Kavita Patidar, among and two other women parliamentarians.

Trinamool has lashed out at the BJP after the latter made the announcement. The ruling party alleged that the “BJP goons unleashed an unprecedented wave of terror and violence on female Trinamool Congress workers during the Panchayat elections”.

Citing instances of attacks, TMC mentioned that in a shocking incident in Bhekutia Gram Panchayat, Nandiagram-I, East Midnapore, a female TMC supporter was bound to a tree and subjected to a brutal assault by BJP workers. The party further highlighted the alleged attacks on their women workers during the time its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was visiting Thakurnagar and was resisted by the BJP MP Shantanu Thakur, who was accompanied by CRPF jawans, from entering the main temple.

The ruling party in the state took to its social media handle and wrote: “During Shri @abhishekaitc’s visit Shreedham Thakurnagar Thakurbari, BJP MP @Shantanu_bjp accompanied by CRPF troops, stormed into the temple complex and viciously attacked female devotees and party workers alike. Given the surge in violence against women in BJP-ruled states, it is deeply ironic that BJP National President @JPNadda should form an inquiry committee of women MPs to probe violence against women in the Panchayat elections. Setting the thief to catch the thief?”