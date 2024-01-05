BJP glorifies criminals: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Debangshu Bhattacharya on Friday attacked Union MoS for Home affairs and BJP MP Nisith Pramanik and his party saying that the latter glorifies criminals.



“@NisithPramanik, BJP MP from Cooch Behar & the Union MoS (Home Affairs): Embroiled in attempt-to-murder case..Denied anticipatory bail..Shame on a party that glorifies criminals & puts them on a pedestal! What’s next for BJP, a criminal convention?” Bhattacharya said in a post on X.

Pramanik’s name has been mentioned in the chargesheet of an incident in which a person was shot dead in a political programme. It was alleged that the firing was carried out on the order of Pramanik. Police registered a case against Nishith under IPC 307 and Arms Act. An arrest warrant was even issued for Nishith. The BJP MP filed an application for protection in the circuit bench of Jalpaiguri to prevent arrest.

On Thursday, the protection plea of Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik was transferred to the next bench in the Division Bench of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court in the case of attempted murder. Nisith filed an application for protection in the circuit bench on Thursday. A Division Bench of Justices Surya Prakas Keshwani and Rai Chattopadhyay transferred the case to the next bench. Reportedly, Union Minister of State, Abu Mian, a resident of Gitaldah, was shot dead in a political programme in Dinhata in April 2018.