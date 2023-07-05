‘BJP fomented riots in Manipur, trying to do same in North Bengal’

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Manipur riots have been orchestrated by the BJP who also attempted to do the same in the North Bengal region and is still trying.



While giving an interview to a vernacular news channel, she said that the BJP is responsible for fomenting the riots in Manipur. In what seemed to be a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata said: “They have all the time in the world to visit countries but could not go to Manipur to restore peace.”

She alleged that the Union Home minister Amit Shah though visited Manipur, sat inside an office and spoke to Central forces but did not find the time to go out and interact with the people of the state. She said about 250 churches were burnt there but the Central government is not worried.

She further alleged that BJP attempted to foment similar kinds of riots in North Bengal and they are still trying. She alleged that communities are being instigated against each other by the saffron brigade.

Commenting on the threats and demands by the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) of dividing Bengal, she said that the KLO leader Jiban Singh should remember the help extended to his family by the state government which has also helped in the rehabilitation of several wards of KLO members by supporting their education and giving state government jobs to the members of the organisation.

On the upcoming Panchayat elections, she said the development work done will play a major role. Highlighting how the Central government allegedly is withholding funds for 100 days work in rural areas, she feels confident that people will vote for TMC. Asked if the Opposition parties may give a tough competition, she said that even if the Opposition candidates manage to win some seats it is obvious that they will join TMC later.

On some TMC leaders having filed nominations as Independent candidates, she said: “The problem with rural polls is every member in a family wants a ticket but that is not possible. Ones refused, are contesting as independent candidates. But we have asked them to withdraw by distributing leaflets to people. For ones who were genuinely deserved but were deprived, we are compiling a list of such names and the party will think of a rehabilitation plan for them.”

Commenting on Indian Secular Front, she alleged that it is funded by the BJP and their party symbol is also stolen from a political party in Bihar.

Asked whether she thinks that the Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, who is now lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the cattle smuggling case, was deliberately removed from the district, she said the BJP does not care about corruption else there would have been action against Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah. She said that Central agencies are only being used for harassment and if charges against Anubarata are proven then action will be taken by the party.

She said previously she got the party’s strongman in Bhangor, Arabul Islam arrested.

On the present activities of the Governor, she said that he is acting beyond Constitutional limits and TMC has submitted a letter to the State Election Commission (SEC) against Governor CV Ananda Bose for “interdicting” the election process and attempting to “portray the existence of a parallel government” in the state.

“The Hon’ble Governor is conducting meetings with workers of the BJP using facilities of the state such as Guest Houses/Circuit Houses and Transport facilities and by doing so is in violation of the Model Code of Conduct West Bengal Panchayat Election Act, 2003 and Constitution of India,” stated the letter.

She added that now the Opposition parties are going to court at the drop of a hat. The PIL has now become “Politically Interested Litigation”, she remarked. For the Matua community, she said they should not worry about the NRC threat since they are already citizens of West Bengal.

Asked if the Opposition coalition will be successful in Lok Sabha polls she said that it will be and informed that she will attend the next Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18 and hoped that by then she will fully recover from her injuries which she regretted has stopped her from campaigning for the rural elections.