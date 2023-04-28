‘BJP following Left, trying to bring back violence’

jalpaiguri: Reacting to the incidents of vandalism caused by BJP workers on Friday as the saffron party members attempted to impose a 12-hour bandh in North Bengal districts by force, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the BJP was following the footsteps of the Left when it comes to violence and bloodshed.



“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had rescued Bengal from the clutches of the Left regime in 2011. Today, BJP is following their (Left) footsteps and trying to bring back the environment of bloodshed and violence. If they have called a strike, why can’t they just leave it to the people to decide? Why do the BJP workers have to hit the streets? What is the need to vandalise buses and force people to agree to their decision?” he added.

The TMC leader made the statement during his visit to Jalpaiguri district on Friday amid the 12-hour bandh call by the BJP.

Paying no heed to the bandh call, people in the Jalpaiguri district accorded a warm welcome to the TMC national general secretary. Huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of their ‘beloved leader’ on both sides of the road and have a conversation with him.As the black-coloured car leading the cavalcade, approached Gayerkata in Jalpaiguri district at 11 am, the excitement among the people was clearly visible. He stepped out of the car and walked straight into the crowd.

“The strike called by BJP is a waste as you can see there is complete normalcy in the area. Today, I have a public meeting, along with 5 to 6 other events. What kind of a strike is this if there is complete normalcy in the area, with people going to work and transportation working as it should be? BJP means ‘Bharat Jalao Party.’ BJP stands for ‘Bangla Jalao Party,” he said.

Abhishek was in Gayarakata of Jalpaiguri district on Friday as a part of the ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ of the Trinamool Congress’ outreach campaign. He walked on the roads and interacted with the masses.Ganat Rabha, who had received the prestigious Bangabhushan Award, was present in the crowd. Abhishek went to him and talked to him as soon as he spotted him.Ganat Raba said: “I have never spoken so candidly with any leader. I had invited him once to come to our area.”

After reaching Dhupguri from Gayarkata, Abhishek strolled through the road, interacting with the masses. He then went to the Sonakhuli Mazar in Dhupguri block where he offered a “Chadar.” There, he interacted with the members of the Mazar Committee. From the Mazar, Abhishek continued to the Haldibari-Banarhat State Highway where he garlanded the statue of Birsa Munda. He then visited a tea garden where he interacted with the workers.

There were three public meetings of Abhishek Banerjee in Jalpaiguri district as a part of the TMC’s campaign ‘Trinamooley Nabajowar.’ He attended a public meeting at Jahwar Nabodoy Vidyalya ground of Nagrakata. He then addressed a public meeting at Matiali of Nagrakata Constituency. After that, Abhishek reached Bidhanpally Football ground at Odlabari and addressed a public meeting.After attending the three public rallies, he went to Chekenda Bhandari Temple Ground of Kranti block for the Adhiveshan and the ‘Gram Banglar Motamot’ programme.