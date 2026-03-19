BJP fields Bankim Chandra’s descendant in Naihati, sparks political row

Kolkata: Amid lingering controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as “Bankim Da”, the BJP has made a significant electoral move ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The party has announced Sumitra Chattopadhyay, a descendant of the iconic literary figure, as its candidate from the Naihati constituency.

The decision is being seen as a strategic attempt to tap into the cultural and historical legacy associated with Bankim Chandra, whose birthplace lends symbolic weight to the constituency. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress has dismissed the move as a “futile attempt at damage control”, while the other opposition force, CPI(ML), has also downplayed its significance.

A former Labour Department official who recently joined the BJP, Sumitra Chattopadhyay has already begun campaigning, focusing on employment and development issues. Expressing confidence, he said: “My connection with Naihati goes beyond ancestry- I hold a deep personal affection for this place. I will work towards ensuring meaningful development and addressing the key concerns of the people.”

The move has drawn sharp criticism from the TMC. Party leaders argued that “emotional mobilisation using Bengal’s icons will not translate into electoral success”, accusing the BJP of attempting to recover from the backlash over Modi’s earlier remarks. Sanat Dey, the Naihati MLA, said: “This candidate is unfamiliar with the constituency. In line with the BJP’s pattern, this is another instance of political tourism. A distant association with Bankim Chandra will not influence the electorate- people stand with development, and they stand with us.”

Echoing similar concerns, the CPI(ML) also criticised the BJP’s choice as “symbolic politics devoid of substance”, stating that historical figures and literary heritage are being reduced to electoral tools while real issues remain unaddressed.

With the TMC’s strong organisational base in Naihati and the BJP attempting to introduce a symbolic narrative, the constituency is poised for a keen multi-cornered contest. Political observers note that while cultural resonance may shape sentiment, the final outcome will ultimately depend on how effectively parties address grassroots concerns.