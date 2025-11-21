BJP feeling ‘ground beneath their feet shake’: TMC

Kolkata: Tremors felt in Bengal on Friday triggered a sharp political exchange between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its arch-rival BJP with the latter mocking the ruling party by asking a question if tremors were caused by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Trinamool Congress (TMC) within minutes hit back saying it was actually the ground beneath the feet of state BJP shaking. Both the parties have been locked in an escalating political confrontation over the SIR exercise ever since it was announced in Bengal by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Moments after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Bangladesh’s Narsingdi, with tremors experienced in several parts of Bengal, the BJP’s state unit posted on X: “West Bengal just felt earthquake tremors. Mamata Banerjee, was it because of SIR?”

Responding to the BJP’s social media jibe, TMC on X said: “It’s actually the ground shaking beneath the feet of the Bengal unit of the BJP as they stare at an imminent defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections.”

The ruling party in Bengal also asserted that “Delhi Zamindars” will feel the shockwave as it reaches them. TMC said that after the 2026 Assembly elections result will be out; it will appear to the central BJP leaders as shockwaves.

“… And don’t worry, the Delhi Zamindars won’t miss it either; the shockwaves will reach them too,” Trinamool Congress further wrote on X.

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty speaking on the issue said: “BJP will feel the tremors in Delhi after the 2026 Assembly election results in Bengal. After tremors were felt in several places of Bengal Friday, the BJP started doing drama. They have made it a practice of politicising death incidents. When people were scared, the BJP started to use the earthquake for political purposes.”

The party supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee already assured the people of Bengal that if any names are removed from the electoral roll in the name of SIR, a massive protest would be organised against the BJP-led Centre and the ECI. Mamata has already accused the BJP of turning the ongoing SIR of voter lists into a political tool for a “silent, invisible rigging” ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.