BJP fails to field candidates in some booths in Jhargram

Kolkata: The BJP is learnt to have failed in fielding candidates in booths in Jhargram where two of its senior party leaders are voters.



It is learnt that BJP could not field a candidate in the booth of its national vice-president Dilip Ghosh. No one agreed to file a nomination on behalf of the BJP for the booth in Gopiballavpur’s Kuliana Panchayat where Ghosh is a voter.

Neither did anyone file a nomination from the saffron brigade in the booth at Radhanagar Gram Panchayat where BJP MP Kunar Hembram is a voter. Here, the TMC candidate filed a nomination along with another Independent candidate.

The failure to field candidates in areas which are considered BJP bastions is learnt to have created a rift within the party fold.

Hembram is learnt to have said the internal feud within the party is responsible for the failure in fielding a candidate here.

He has alleged that no proper report was compiled encapsulating the situation on the ground. He also added that candidates are chosen by the Zilla committee but this time no such names reached them. It was said that a rift has occurred between new and old BJP workers ever since the 2021 Assembly polls.

TMC has alleged that BJP does not have any candidates to field and hence is coming up with such excuses.