BJP faction clash leaves 2 injured

Cooch Behar: Two days after the polls, tensions escalated between two factions of the BJP in the Boxirhat area of Tufanganj-II, resulting in injuries to two BJP workers, including BJP Tufanganj Assembly convener Bimal Pal.



Bimal was initially treated at Tufanganj Sub-Divisional Hospital and later transferred to Cooch Behar Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the injured BJP SC Morcha leader Swapan Das of the opposing group is receiving treatment at the Boxirhat Block Primary Health Centre.The clash erupted during a meeting at the Tufanganj SubDivision Boxirhat BJP party office on Sunday night. Bimal Pal, along with BJP SC Morcha leader Swapan Das, engaged in a sudden altercation during the meeting.

Local residents intervened to stop the altercation and subsequently admitted the injured individuals to the hospital.

Bimal Pal alleged: “We were holding a post-election meeting when Swapan Das abruptly entered and assaulted me, resulting in injuries to two other workers.

Despite being associated with the BJP, he maintains ties with Trinamool.” Swapan Das denied the allegations, stating: “Bimal Pal misappropriated funds collected in the party’s name from Boxirhat and some of his associates embezzled the money. In protest, they orchestrated an attack on me outside the party office today.”

Niranjan Sarkar, president of Trinamool Tufanganj-II, commented on the conflict within the BJP factions, stating: “The factionalism within the BJP in Tufanganj highlights the party’s internal disarray. The dispute between the two groups revolves around the distribution of election funds.”