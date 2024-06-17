BJP fact-finding team’s visit criticised as political maneuvering

Cooch Behar: “Despite the tragic train accident, the BJP’s fact-finding committee has come to Cooch Behar to play politics,” taunted a Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson.



On Monday, a BJP fact-finding team led by MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, Brijlal, Kavita Pattidar, along with former Tripura Chief Minister and current Lok Sabha MP Biplab Deb and state BJP leader MLA Agnimitra Pal, arrived in Cooch Behar. The team alleged pre-poll violence by the TMC and the state government during a press conference at the Cooch Behar district BJP office.

They later met with BJP workers who were victims of violence and those receiving treatment in hospitals. In response, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Parthapratim Roy criticised the BJP’s Central delegation in a press conference later in the day.

He stated: “The BJP delegation, led by former Tripura Chief Minister and MP Biplab Deb, has come to Cooch Behar to investigate violence. This is ironic, given that during the recent elections in Tripura, there were farcical incidents and terror. Our Trinamool Congress workers were severely affected and even All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was attacked. I myself faced assaults by BJP supporters during campaigning in Tripura. Naturally, Biplab Deb is himself associated with a history of intimidation.

To see him come to Cooch Behar preaching peace is shameful for us.” Roy further expressed disappointment that the BJP delegation seemed unconcerned about the Railway accident in Rangapani, where many lost their lives. He accused them of using the visit to Cooch Behar for political purposes.