BJP faces setback as IT Cell in-charge joins Trinamool

Cooch Behar: In a significant development ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP faced another setback in North Bengal’s Cooch Behar as Amrita Bhattacharya, the North Bengal in-charge of BJP’s IT cell, joined the TMC on Sunday. The joining ceremony took place at Dinhata Sahid Maidan.



Amrita, a teacher, cited her inability to work independently within the BJP as the reason for her switch. She explained: “Despite my role as the North Bengal IT cell in-charge, I lacked the autonomy to work freely. Hence, I made the decision to switch parties.”

This follows the recent departure of Jaideep Ghosh, BJP Cooch Behar district secretary, to the TMC. The consecutive exits are seen as a significant setback for the BJP in the region.

Udayan Guha, North Bengal Development minister, commented: “Amrita’s return to the TMC is a positive development. We were surprised when she initially joined the BJP. Learning of her situation, I suggested she join the TMC, enhancing the team’s capabilities through various assignments.”

Ajay Roy, District General Secretary of the BJP, responded: “We have no record of any BJP leader or worker by this name. We are unaware of their affiliations or movements.”