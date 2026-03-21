BJP faces protests in Salt Lake HQ over candidate selection

Kolkata: Discontent within the BJP over its candidate selection for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections spilled onto the streets on Friday, as party workers staged protests at the state headquarters in Salt Lake.

Supporters from several constituencies, including Beliaghata, Entally, Gosaba, Khandaghosh and Kulpi, gathered at the office and voiced strong objections to the names announced in the party’s first two candidate lists. Many alleged that several nominees lacked local acceptability, demanding immediate changes.

The protesters raised slogans in the presence of state BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya, warning that failure to reconsider the candidates could affect the party’s electoral performance. The demonstration highlighted growing unease within sections of the organisation ahead of the polls.

Party leadership, however, remained cautious to ensure the situation did not escalate further. Earlier this week, similar protests were reported in Alipurduar, where party workers allegedly vandalised a district office following the announcement of candidates.

The BJP had released its first list of 144 candidates on Monday after the election schedule was declared, followed by a second list of 111 nominees on Thursday.

The recurring protests suggest that internal discord over ticket distribution may pose a challenge for the party in the run-up to the elections.