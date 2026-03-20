BJP faces internal turmoil in Alipurduar as protests against candidate continue

Alipurduar: Protests by BJP workers against the party’s candidate for the Alipurduar Assembly Constituency entered their third day, intensifying internal rifts and putting the party leadership under pressure ahead of the elections.



Since the announcement of Paritosh Das as the party’s nominee, a section of disgruntled workers has been staging continuous demonstrations, effectively halting his campaign. The candidate has reportedly faced resistance from party members at multiple locations. Tensions escalated soon after the candidate list was released. Agitating workers allegedly vandalised the district party office and locked district president Mithu Das inside. In another incident, protesters raised “go back” slogans and blocked Paritosh Das’s path as he returned after offering prayers at a local temple.

With no assurance from the leadership regarding a change of candidate, hundreds of BJP workers and supporters have been holding sit-in protests outside the district party office since Thursday afternoon. Protesters warned of serious consequences if the party proceeds with the current candidate and threatened to intensify their agitation. The agitators have also alleged irregularities in ticket distribution, claiming that a section of leaders secured the nomination in exchange for money. They further questioned the roles of party MP Manoj Tigga and state vice-president Dipak Barman.

According to protesters, the district leadership had sought 72 hours to address their concerns. However, with no response even after the deadline, the agitation has continued. “We will not accept Paritosh Das under any circumstances. Even if we are expelled, we will continue our protest,” said BJP leader Ratul Ghosh.

After staging protests between 2 pm and 5 pm without any response from party leaders, agitating workers locked the district party office, further escalating the situation.

“We have received no response from the district or state leadership. The office will remain shut until the candidate is changed,” said BJP worker Shankar Ghosh. State vice-president Dipak Barman termed the incidents “isolated” and said the situation would be resolved soon, while Manoj Tigga called the developments “unfortunate” and urged workers to respect the party’s decision.

However, Paritosh Das has not issued any statement on the matter.