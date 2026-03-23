BJP faces ‘internal rebellion’ across Bengal over tickets

Kolkata: The BJP is grappling with widespread internal discord across several Assembly constituencies in West Bengal following the announcement of its candidate lists.

Rebellion and protests erupted in multiple districts within hours of the lists being made public, with party workers and local leaders openly opposing the leadership’s choices. Anger spilt onto the streets, with reports of vandalism at party offices and demonstrations by disgruntled cadres in several areas. Sections of BJP leaders and activists have alleged that tickets were distributed in exchange for money, sidelining long-time party workers. Some leaders claimed that “settings” were made ahead of ticket allocation, prompting protests outside the party’s Salt Lake office on Friday and Saturday.

“We have worked at the grassroots for 10–15 years and faced multiple cases. Now, candidates are being imposed from the top, with outsiders getting tickets. Tickets are being sold. Some who switched repeatedly between the Trinamool Congress and BJP have been fielded despite losing earlier elections,” a rebel leader said. Controversy also broke out in North 24-Parganas’ Barasat after the BJP named Sankar Chatterjee as its candidate. Posters appeared outside the district party office branding him a “sold-out” leader and alleging he had helped the TMC in the 2021 polls in exchange for money. Chatterjee had contested on a BJP ticket in that election. Factional tensions were also reported from Khardah, where clashes broke out between two BJP groups in the Bhangapara area under Ward 1 of the municipality over candidate selection.

In East Midnapore’s Mahishadal constituency, the nomination of Subhash Panja, a businessman with no prior electoral experience, triggered strong reactions from sections of the local leadership.

Two senior functionaries, Biswanath Bandyopadhyay and Deepak Kumar Jana, resigned soon after Panja’s candidature was announced.

Bandyopadhyay, who had contested from the seat in 2021, criticised the party’s functioning, alleging it was being run like a “corporate entity” with little regard for grassroots workers.