BJP faces flak for chaos in Assembly; role as responsible Oppn questioned

Kolkata: State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Thursday questioned BJP’s role-playing of a responsible Opposition within the floor of the Assembly accusing them of Session boycott and resorting to agitation on flimsy grounds.

On Thursday, the BJP legislators staged a walkout from the Assembly, waving black flags and raising slogans against Speaker Biman Banerjee, demanding his resignation.

“The Constitution provides how the Speaker will leave his chair but running down towards the Speaker and shouting (seeking his resignation) - this has never happened,” Banerjee told reporters in his chamber.

The Speaker added that he had heard that they (the BJP) had tried to fuel disorder in Baruipur on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Banerjee is an MLA from the Baruipur Paschim Assembly segment in South 24-Parganas, where the BJP legislators had gone to hold a rally alleging that he was not impartial and democracy was being trampled in the House.

“During the Budget Session, the BJP has not taken part in any discussion on budgets of various departments or the Bills and have walked out and given statements in media outside the house. Do we expect this from the Opposition?” questioned Chattopadhyay expressing his disappointment in BJPs role in the Assembly.

The Budget Session which was held in two phases concluded on Thursday.

“There have been instances of throwing papers at the Speaker who is the custodian of the House and other acts of disrespect to his Chair. This is not acceptable in a democratic system,” he added.

The saffron party legislators burnt an effigy of the Speaker outside the Assembly premises.