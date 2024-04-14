‘BJP election manifesto fails to mention Gorkha issues’

Darjeeling: With the BJP election manifesto “Modi ki Guarantee 2024” failing to mention the Gorkha impasse or inclusion of 11 communities in the Scheduled Tribe list, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has given a clarion call to ensure BJP’s defeat. “This election is not to select a representative but it is an election to ensure the defeat of the BJP so that they cannot take the Gorkhas for granted,” stated BGPM spokesperson Keshav Raj Pokhrel.



“BJP’s manifesto is one development. It has no mention of the Gorkhas. On the contrary, the manifesto states that development activities in the Hill states in coordination with the state government. This is the reality.

Everywhere the elections are fought on development, only in the Darjeeling Hills people have been hoodwinked for the past 15 years to get votes,” stated Anit Thapa, president, BGPM.

Meanwhile in a Press conference, Keshav Raj Pokhrel stated: “The BJP election manifesto in 2014 talked of sympathetically examining the Gorkha demand; in 2019 it became the Permanent Political Solution (PPS) and this time it has completely disappeared. In the last 5 years they could not even define what PPS is, yet their candidate and local allies talk of Gorkhaland.”

Pokhrel stated that they had gone over the BJP’s official documents a number of times but could not find anything mentioning the Gorkhas. “Let alone Gorkhaland, they have not even mentioned the inclusion of the 11 Gorkhas sub-communities that they have been assuring to include in the Scheduled Tribe list,” added Pokhrel.

The BGPM leaders said that the only mention of Hills is on page number 64 of the BJP election document entitled BJP, Modi ki Guarantee 2024 states “Sustainable Development of Hill States: We will continue to protect and preserve the unique ecological balance of Bharat’s hill states through sustainable development initiatives. We will work with state governments and local bodies to prepare a special master plan to maintain their pristine beauty and biodiversity, taking into account the local geography, culture and traditional practices, for the balanced development of hilly areas.” “Everyone has to remain cautious. Tomorrow they might come up with a piece of paper (read addendum) signed by some person no one has heard off in the Hills and again promise to fulfill the aspiration of the Gorkhas and yet again hoodwink the Hill people. This time if we do not defeat the BJP, the party will take the Gorkhas for granted,” stated Pokhrel.

He even gave a call to regional parties supporting the BJP to be true to the Hills before making tall promises of fulfilling Gorkha aspirations. “How can you believe in BJP candidate Raju Bista.

He hails from Manipur. Despite Manipur burning and community funerals, he did not return once to stand with his people,” added Pokhrel.