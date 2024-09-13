BJP doing ‘opportunistic politics’ over RG Kar incident: Trinamool

Kolkata: Training its guns at the BJP, Trinamool Congress on Thursday accused the saffron brigade of doing “opportunistic politics” after one of their party members was spotted at the protest by junior doctors outside Swasthya Bhavan.



Sharing a photo on social media, TMC claimed the BJP leader Pamela Goswami, who was earlier “caught with drugs”, was present at the protest site where junior doctors have been staging a demonstration, demanding justice in the rape and murder of a junior doctor of RG Kar Medical

College & Hospital.

The party wrote on X: “@pamelagoswami9’s REAL LIFE: A@BJP4Bengal leader once caught with drugs Her REEL LIFE: Joining junior doctors’ protest to manipulate emotions and politicise the R G Kar tragedy Make no mistake:@BJP4India couldn’t care less about justice for the victim. This is all POLITICAL THEATRICS!”

The party further posted: “From the outset, @BJP4India has blatantly sought to exploit the RG Kar tragedy for political advantage, revealing their OPPORTUNISTIC NATURE. We are anguished by the tragic loss of our daughter, yet BJP leader@pamelagoswami9, infamous for her drug arrest, appeared at the junior doctors’ protest, with@paulagnimitra1’s desperate cover-up now laid bare for all to see. Junior doctors, don’t be swayed by their theatrics. Continue your noble service to the people!”

TMC MLA Shashi Panja, through a video message on X, said that the BJP, since the first day, has been doing opportunistic politics over the RG Kar rape and murder of the junior doctor. “The saffron brigade has been trying to use the issue for political gain,” she said.

She requested the junior doctors to be alert and they must beware of such “political opportunism” of the BJP. She also requested the junior doctors to end the cease- work and return to treating patients and saving lives.