BJP doesn’t care about Constitutional responsibility, says Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee brought her campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to a grand conclusion at approximately 5:30 pm on Thursday.



She captivated the masses with a spectacular roadshow that journeyed from Jadavpur Sukanta Setu to Gopalnagar, rallying support for her party’s candidates in the Kolkata South and Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituencies.

She traversed a 12-kilometer stretch on foot, taking three hours to complete the journey. During the roadshow, she walked from Jadavpur to Hazra, passing through South Kolkata’s Bhowanipore, Hazra, Lansdowne, Chakraberia, Gariahat, Dhakuria, and Jadavpur. This impressive display of stamina and dedication was held in support of Saayoni Ghosh, contesting from the Jadavpur seat, and Mala Roy in Kolkata South.

The walk, which saw a Tsunami of supporters gather on both sides of the road, started at around 2.30 pm. Banerjee at the starting point of her roadshow on Sukanta Setu under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency addressed a gathering where she advised her party workers not to be influenced by initial trends that emerge during the counting of votes and suggested the BJP could lose the elections if votes are counted properly. She alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) may not initially show the seats where the TMC will be ahead of other parties.

“As the ECI is under them (BJP), they will show the seats in which the BJP is ahead and not the ones in which we get a greater margin of votes. I am not talking about us but this will happen in other places,” she said.

“The chair of the PM is valuable and it has Constitutional responsibilities. They don’t care about it. Every time before counting, he sits somewhere to gain publicity for 48 hours. He may meditate but why in the presence of cameras?” she said.

Banerjee once again reminded that the BJP will not come to power if counting is done properly. “There is a possibility that if the counting is conducted properly, the BJP will not come to power this time,” Banerjee reiterated.

Urging the people to cast their votes in favour of Trinamool, Banerjee said: “I can never forget Jadavpur. Cast your votes in favour of TMC like you do in every election. Probably, the BJP is not returning to power this time.”

She also alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has denied us funds for 100-day works.

Reiterating that PM Modi’s meditation is meant to “gain publicity”, she said: “The chair of the PM is valuable and it has constitutional rules. They don’t care about them. Every time before elections, he sits somewhere to gain publicity for 48 hours. He may meditate but why in the presence of cameras? He will show the footage of five minutes… They will keep showing the five-minute footage.”

Highlighting the failure of the Modi government, Banerjee said: “Inflation has touched the sky in the country. They lie about giving free ration to the people and don’t release any funds. We provide ration, water and electricity as well. They lie about providing free cooking gas. It is similar to their fake promises of giving Rs 15 lakh to people. I have never seen any other PM telling such lies.”

On Cyclone Remal, she said: “We have set up relief centres for 46 lakh people. But the damaged houses need to be restored for them. Yesterday I saw how their crops were damaged due to excess water. We have always helped them and will continue to do so.”

Incidentally, a woman clad in a white saree with a child in her hands tried to get close to Mamata Banerjee by slipping through the barricade. As the police tried to stop her, the woman started shouting. After seeing the incident, Banerjee walked up to her and took the child from her mother. A few yards away, another woman in a white and blue saree tried to creep through the barricade to touch the feet of Banerjee who allowed the woman to touch her feet.