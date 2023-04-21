BJP divided over fighting two-tier Panchayat elections in the Hills

darjeeling: The BJP is a divided house in the Hills. This has come out in the open over the forthcoming Panchayat elections. While the BJP has announced its stand to take part in the two-tier Panchayat election in the Hills, the BJP MLA from Kurseong has stated that taking part in the two-tier panchayat election is nothing but ratifying the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA.) “Anyone ratifying the GTA in whichever form should immediately stop raising the demand of Gorkhaland,” stated Kurseong MLA BP Bajgain.



The BJP camp was a beehive of activity on Friday. While BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh visited Kalimpong, BJP MLA from Kurseong BP Bajgain held a press conference in Darjeeling.

Addressing media persons in Kalimpong, Ghosh stated: “The BJP’s stand is clear. We do not support the separation of North Bengal. People may have demands and they can approach the government with the demands. However, the BJP party does not support the carving out of North Bengal.”

The BJP national vice-president stated that the party will take part in the two-tier panchayat elections in the Hills with vigour and will win. “There are many issues pertaining to the Hills, including the inclusion of 11 sub communities in the ST list. The BJP is sincere about all this. Our national leaders and MPs all are working on it,” added Ghosh.

Meanwhile, in Darjeeling, BJP MLA Bajgain, talking to media persons, expressed resentment over the party’s decision to contest the two-tier Panchayat elections in the Hills. “Amit Shah in a public address had stated that GTA in no way will fulfill the aspiration of the Gorkhas. Contesting two-tier panchayat elections is giving assent to GTA as the Zilla Parishad. Politics is all about principle. Those who are in support of separation from Bengal should not contest in two-tier Panchayat elections. Instead a public referendum on Gorkhaland should be taken,” stated Bajgain.

He alleged that he had sent a letter to Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista to bring a private member’s bill on Gorkhaland in the budget session. “However that too did not see the light of day,” added Bajgain.

Meanwhile, Raju Bista, national spokesperson, BJP and Darjeeling MP in a press note on Friday, stated: “Despite strict instructions from national president JP Nadda ji to not make any comments on sensitive issues concerning our region, some leaders who have no familiarity with the ground realities are repeatedly seen making provocative comments concerning our region. Such provocative statements, made against the party Sankalp Patra and our people seem to be deliberately done to undermine the efforts made by BJP leaders and karyakartas in the region. I condemn any and all such comments.”

Interestingly, the BJP had bagged the Darjeeling Parliamentary seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019. Riding piggyback on the Gorkhaland demand the BJP had managed to turn the hill votes to their advantage. BJP candidate Jaswant Singh (2009) had first won from the Darjeeling parliamentary constituency thereby managing a toehold in Bengal politics.