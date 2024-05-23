BJP district general secretary of Basirhat joins Trinamool

Kolkata; BJP’s district general secretary of Basirhat, Siriya Parveen joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday.

TMC wrote on X: “Today, rising above the vengeful politics of the Nari-birodhi @BJP4Bengal, Smt. Siriya Parveen, BJP District General Secretary of Basirhat, joined us. Rejecting PM @narendramodi’s guarantees of Nari Ka Apmaan, she vowed to avenge the Sandeshkhali conspiracy.”

Parveen joined the party in the presence of TMC leaders Shashi Panja and Mamata Bala Thakur. She corroborated Trinamool’s allegation that the Sandeshkhali issue was in actuality a conspiracy by the BJP where it bribed women and made them make false rape allegations.