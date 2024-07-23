BJP ‘distorting’ Mamata’s words on Bangladesh issue, says TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday criticised BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad for allegedly distorting their party chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement on Bangladesh issue and thereby misrepresenting her.



During the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally in Dharmatala on Sunday, Banerjee said that the Bangladesh issue is for the Centre to look into. It is the Centre who will decide its stand on the ongoing issue in Bangladesh. Reminding the United Nation’s norms, she also said that the state is ready to extend help to the refugees if required.

Prasad on Monday said that the right to provide shelter to refugees belongs to the Government of India and not the state government.

“Mamata Banerjee said yesterday that whatever is happening in Bangladesh, she will keep her doors open and will let anyone enter Bengal. Mamata Ji, you are the same person who said about CAA that we will not let any Hindu, Sikh, Parsi or Christian refugee suffering from violence enter Bengal. Mamata ji has always opposed CAA, whereas CAA had absolutely no relation with the citizens of India, be it Hindu or Muslim,” Prasad said.

Sharply reacting to Prasad’s statement, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that Prasad distorted Banerjee’s statement. Banerjee never said that Bengal would give shelter to Bangladeshi refugees on its own. She also showed solidarity to the neighbouring country at the time of the crisis, Ghosh said. He also added that Banerjee from the rally clearly mentioned that it is the call of the Central government and the state government has no role to play.