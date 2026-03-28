BJP disrespects tribals, says Abhishek, warns of fuel price hike

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, during public rallies on Thursday in support of party candidates in Binpur, Panskura East and Kulpi, launched a sharp attack on the BJP while highlighting Bengal’s welfare schemes, particularly the Lakshmir Bhandar.



Raising concerns over Adivasi rights and safety, Banerjee accused the BJP of “systemic disrespect” towards tribal communities. He also alleged that the BJP-led Centre would hike cooking gas and transport fuel prices once the Assembly elections are over.

Addressing a massive rally in Binpur, Banerjee challenged the BJP over Lakshmir Bhandar, daring the saffron camp to implement a similar scheme in any state it governs.

“If they can implement it even in one state, I will stop asking for votes for TMC,” he said. He asserted that while the Mamata Banerjee government provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to general category women and Rs 1,700 to SC/ST women, the BJP has failed to replicate such direct benefit schemes elsewhere.

He emphasised that the scheme would continue for life if the TMC returns to power. Highlighting its impact in tribal belts, Banerjee linked welfare delivery with dignity and empowerment of Adivasi women.

Raising concerns over Adivasi rights and safety, he said: “They speak of respect for tribals, but their actions show otherwise.” Banerjee also warned that policies like the Uniform Civil Code could adversely affect indigenous traditions and autonomy. Across rallies, Banerjee repeatedly targeted the Centre over rising prices, warning that LPG cylinders could touch Rs 2,000 after the elections. He challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to guarantee price stability, saying, “Come and promise the people that prices will not rise for five years.”

In Panskura East, he promised a cold storage facility for floriculture farmers and prioritisation of embankment development along the Rupnarayan river. In Kulpi, he assured that local infrastructure demands, including a stadium, would be taken up after the polls.

Framing the election as a fight for “rights and dignity,” Banerjee urged voters to back TMC candidates, asserting that welfare delivery and grassroots development remain the party’s core planks ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.