‘BJP did nothing, all major dev work done by Trinamool’

Siliguri: Mayor of Siliguri and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Gautam Deb, urged people to cast their vote for the TMC candidates in all the seats of the Dabgram-Fulbari area keeping the development of the area in mind. “No development had taken place during the tenure of BJP MLA in that area. When I was the MLA I did many development works and sanctioned funds for more works in the area,” claimed Deb.



“We are the first to provide electricity in this area (rural electrification). Crores of rupees had been sanctioned by the state government for the improvement of the area. However, the BJP MP or the BJP MLA has done no development here. The MP was unable to bring funds from the Central Government and also did nothing from the MP fund. The MLA has no power to develop the area. Within these two years, people have understood that only TMC can develop the area. I request everyone to please cast votes for all the TMC candidates,” Deb further added.

Mayor further said that just before the 2021 Assembly election, the State government had sanctioned Rs. 42 crores for 28 new roads to be constructed in four Gram Panchayats in this constituency.

Deb also took the initiative to include the Dabgram-Fulbari in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area to provide better services.

“After the election, I will communicate with the Chief Minister about the issue again. I will request her to include the area in the Corporation’s jurisdiction,” he added.

Meanwhile, regarding TMC leaders who had been terminated from the party, Deb said: “Those who have been terminated from the party won’t be allowed to join the party again. The instruction has been given by our Supremo Mamata Banerjee and All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. If anyone acts against the party, they will be directly terminated from the party.”

Incidentally, there are 106 Gram Panchayats, 12 Panchayat Samity and one Jela Parishad. TMC has fielded candidates in almost all the seats. However, 27 TMC leaders and workers have been terminated from the party for anti-party activities.