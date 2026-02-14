‘BJP demonstrated ideological discomfort with Tagore’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee attacked the BJP-led Centre for “unilaterally mandating” the playing of six-stanza, 3-minute-and-10-second rendition of “Vande Mataram” at multiple official functions before “Jana Gana Mana”.

He alleged that the BJP has repeatedly demonstrated its “ideological discomfort” with Rabindranath Tagore and made irresponsible remarks that “Jana Gana Mana” was composed by Tagore to welcome the British.

“Without any parliamentary debate, consultation, or meaningful discussion, the Modi Government has unilaterally mandated that a six-stanza, 3-minute-and-10-second rendition of Vande Mataram be played or sung at multiple official functions before Jana Gana Mana. Cultural reverence cannot be imposed by executive fiat; when symbolism is weaponized, it ceases to be homage and becomes politics,” Banerjee said.

He further alleged: “The BJP has repeatedly demonstrated its ideological discomfort with Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore, going so far as to entertain the absurd claim that Jana Gana Mana was composed to welcome the British. Those whose political ancestors submitted mercy petitions to colonial rulers now seek to adjudicate Gurudev’s patriotism. Nor has Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay been spared trivialization.”

Reducing him to “Bankim Da,” distorting the spirit of Anandamath, and casually conflating Vande Mataram with political branding betrays a shallow engagement with a profound legacy, he further alleged. He also asserted that Bengal does not accept performative nationalism masquerading as cultural guardianship. “Our icons are not instruments of partisan theatre. They are civilisational beacons. And Bengal will answer this appropriation, decisively, in 2026,” he further added. Trinamool Congress on Thursday accused the BJP rule at the Centre of “belittling” Rabindranath Tagore by making the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, penned by another legendary author Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, mandatory to be played before the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ at public events.

Referring to the Central government’s new guidelines mandating that the full version of “Vande Mataram” be played or sung before the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” at all government functions, official events, and schools, senior party leader and Bratya Basu said that the Centre was ending up reducing the glory of Rabindranath Tagore in the process of highlighting Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.