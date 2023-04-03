BJP deliberately entering minority areas with rallies to foment trouble: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at BJP leaders and alleged that the saffron party was deliberately taking out rallies in minority areas of the state without permission to create trouble.



She also warned that there may be another attempt to incite violence on April 6 and asked the administration to be on their toes.

“Why will the processions continue for five days after Ram Navami? They should happen on the day of the festival. We have never had an objection towards the same. But they cannot do rallies with guns and bombs, or without the necessary permission from the police,” Banerjee said while addressing a gathering at Khejuri in East Midnapore.

She alleged: “They are deliberately entering minority areas to incite violence and create tension. During the holy month of Ramadan, they (goons) are setting fire to food carts of poor vendors and dancing with guns. On April 6, they are planning to create another round of violence.”

Claiming that the saffron party does the same thing across the nation, she said: “I have asked the DMs and the police to be alert. Not just Bengal, they have created this situation throughout the country.”

She also asserted that those who are inciting violence will be given a stern reply by the people. “It is not Bengal’s culture to bring bulldozers during rallies. Till I am alive, no one will be able to stop me from fighting for the people. I was with the people; I am with people and will remain so. Those who lived and feasted on our blessings are now taking such a stand and have become traitors. To them, I just say, ‘Ishwar Allah Tero Naam, Sabko Sanmati De Bhagwan’. The people will reply to these traitors,” Banerjee said without taking the name of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who had once been her trusted lieutenant.

She once again took on the Centre for not clearing Bengal’s dues. “The Centre is taking away all the funds from Bengal under the garb of GST and not returning the state its due share. They have also stopped all projects in Bengal; this BJP government is full of political vendetta. They are the most corrupt government our country has ever seen,” she said.

Banerjee also attacked the erstwhile Left Front government for carrying out a reign of terror in various parts. “At one point in time, people couldn’t even enter Khejuri. The tales of atrocities and violence by CPI(M) cadres are well documented. CPI(M) cadres used to commit rampant violence in these regions. We are also aware of the violence in Nandigram. Today, the same CPI(M) harmads (goons) have joined BJP and are committing violence and atrocities. They are wrong in thinking that by filing false cases of post-poll violence against innocent Trinamool workers they will get away,” Banerjee maintained.

She stated: “I will request the people not to tolerate BJP’s ‘danga politics’. We have also exposed the unholy alliance of BJP-CPI(M). I appeal to my Hindu brothers to make sure that no violence takes place against minorities during Ramadan. No one wants these cases of atrocities and violence.”

She once again reminded that the state government will attach the properties of those who carry out such violence and damage public property.