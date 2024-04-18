BJP defies High Court order, holds Ram Navami rally with swords

Kolkata: Defying the Calcutta High Court order, the BJP leaders on Wednesday took out a Ram Navami procession in Howrah brandishing swords.



BJP leaders organised a Ram Navami rally in Howrah where people were seen marching down the lanes with brandishing arms. Rathin Chakraborty who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Howrah on BJP’s ticket was seen taking part in the rally along with other district leaders.

A rally was taken out in the central Howrah where a DJ was also playing. Incidentally, the Calcutta High Court on Monday granted conditional permission for the Ram Navami procession in Howrah. The Court had also directed that not more than 200 people will be allowed to participate, in case there are more, five people from the organizing committee will have to take the responsibility.

Fearing unrest, the police had asked for the route of this year’s procession to be changed. A case was filed by an organisation against this.

The Calcutta High Court had allowed the procession but strictly directed the organisers to not use provocative words, weapons and DJ. Unrest took place in Howrah after the Ram Navami procession last year.

BJP leaders and activists were seen taking part in Ram Navami rally with brandished swords in several places in the state. BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate in Birbhum Debasish Dhar and organisational president of Birbhum Dhruba Saha were seen taking part in Ram Navami procession with swords in Rampurhat. The rally started on Wednesday morning from Panch Mathar More in Rampurhat and travelled through the Rampurhat town. Police tried to stop Dhar from taking part in the rally. Dhar along with BJP activists staged roadblock to protest the police action. They also threatened to go to court. Dhar however later took part in the rally. He had first taken part in the Ram Navami rally that was taken out from Nalhati.

After that Dhar went to take part in another rally that was organized in the Murarai area in the same district. He was stopped by the police at the Bhadiswar Bus Stand while taking part in the Murarai rally. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in several parts of Bengal also took part in the Ram Navami rallies held peacefully by the local people.

TMC leaders participated in a rally taken out in Balurghat on the occasion.