‘BJP creating rift between communities to get votes’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee while addressing an election rally in Burrabazar in support of her party candidate in Kolkata North Sudip Bandyopadhyay expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives due to Cyclone ‘Remal’. She said that might be holding an election rally but her heart lied with the affected people.

She said that her mind was filled with thoughts of providing cyclone relief and help to the affected people. She also said that she had been monitoring the cyclone situation from 6 pm on Sunday till 5 pm on Monday. “I would like to assure those who have suffered damages in the cyclone that the administration has started taking necessary steps since yesterday. We will continue doing so. I promise that I will conduct an area-wise survey once the situation becomes normal. The administration is already providing assistance and relief to those whose mud houses and crops have been damaged,” she said. Banerjee accused the BJP of creating a rift between communities to get votes and described it as a “dangerous game”. She also alleged that the BJP has paid money to Congress here in Bengal to persuade “minority community” to cast their votes in favour of Congress and not in favour of Trinamool Congress. She was addressing an election rally in Burrabazar in support of her party candidate in North Kolkata Sudip Bandopadhyay.

“I love people of all communities. I love Marwaris, Biharis and others who together make up the beautiful mosaic of West Bengal. Please don’t fall for any communal rift trap of the BJP who have given money to Congress here to mislead a minority community so that they cast their votes in favour of Congress.

I came to know this but I don’t know if it’s correct or not,” she said. Banerjee also asserted that the BJP’s attempt to divide potential TMC votes will turn into a futile exercise. Banerjee on Monday said that Narendra Modi should be referred to as a BJP leader and not as the prime minister in the saffron party’s campaign as he is a “caretaker PM”. “Modiji has every right to campaign. He has every right to come here and participate in election programmes. But I am surprised to see him being referred to as the PM in his party’s campaign advertisements,” Banerjee said adding “Can he do this? I am being referred to as TMC chairperson by my campaign managers and by my party here even though it is not assembly polls. Still, I am adhering to the model code of conduct,” she said. Referring to Modi as the “caretaker PM”, Banerjee asserted that the BJP will not return to power for a third term and the INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre. Incidentally, Modi is scheduled to take part in a roadshow in Kolkata on May 28.

Banerjee attacked a vernacular news channel alleging that video clipping of her statement was telecast partially after editing out some relevant portions and this could have sent out a wrong message to the people from various communities.