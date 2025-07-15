BJP create ruckus to implement strike forcefully

Kolkata: The BJP leaders and workers on Monday created a ruckus while trying to make the strike called by them a success in Khejuri, East Midnapore.

On Friday night, a youth and an elderly man died while watching a cultural programme at Janaka area in Bhanganmari of Khejuri. Initially, local people claimed that both the deceased died due to electrocution after a halogen light fell on them.

However, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the people were killed in a planned manner. BJP reportedly claimed that there are injury marks on the bodies.

Over the issue, the saffron party had called for a strike on Monday. Since Monday morning, BJP leaders and workers have allegedly tried to disrupt public life forcefully.

The strike supporters blocked the Heriya-Khejuri state highway by placing fruit crates on the road. As a consequence, commuters faced tremendous inconvenience. When the BJP workers and supporters tried to remove them from the state highway, a scuffle broke out with the police. Meanwhile, it is alleged that a car was vandalised in Banshgoda on Monday morning. So far, the police have reportedly arrested about 9 strike supporters.