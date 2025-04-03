BJP, CPI(M) trying to destabilise Bengal’s Edu system: Mamata

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP of trying to destabilise Bengal’s education system, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, criticised both the BJP and CPI(M) in response to the Supreme Court’s verdict.

She also lashed out at the Central government for allegedly targeting Bengal.

Speaking to the media after the Supreme Court’s order canceling 25,753 jobs, Banerjee remarked: “The judge who issued the initial order in Calcutta High Court is now a BJP MP. I am aware that this was orchestrated by the BJP and CPI(M). They will receive a fitting response soon.”

Hitting out at senior lawyer and CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, Banerjee alleged: “Bhattacharya had filed the case and it is because of him so many teachers have lost their jobs. He is the biggest lawyer in the world. Why is he not getting the Nobel prize.” Accusing the BJP-led central government of deliberately targeting Bengal, Banerjee said: “So many scams in BJP-ruled states, yet no investigation happens. Is it a crime to be born in Bengal? Or are they afraid of Bengal’s talent? They want to collapse the education system of Bengal. I understand the target of the BJP and the Government of India.”

Drawing a comparison with the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh (MP), Banerjee said: “Bengal’s former Education minister is in jail, how many BJP leaders were arrested in MP’s Vyapam case?”

She added: “Does BJP want to ensure the collapse of Bengal’s education system?” Banerjee questioned further.

Taking another dig at the BJP, Banerjee vowed to amend the Waqf Bill if a new government comes to power at the Centre. “When BJP-led regime is ousted and a new government formed, we will bring an amendment to nullify the Waqf Bill,” Banerjee added.

Assuring those affected by the ruling, Banerjee said: “Will meet those who have lost jobs, ask them not to lose hope.”

She announced that she would attend a gathering of the affected teachers on April 7 at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

“The affected teachers wanted to conduct a meeting, and they asked if I could be present. On April 7, I will participate in their meeting and listen to them. I will tell them not to lose hope. You all can apply, and we will make sure that the process is completed as soon as possible,” Banerjee further pointed out. Extending her support to the dismissed teachers, she said: “I will be beside the teachers. The BJP can put me in jail if they want.”