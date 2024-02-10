BJP & CPI(M) responsible for Sandeshkhali violence: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Friday, held BJP and CPI(M) responsible for the Sandeshkhali incident and said that it was an attempt to divert attention from the issue of non-clearance of state’s dues by the Centre.

“Sandeshkhali is CPI(M)’s bastion. We never won in this area. Hence, it is evident that it is the collective effort of both the BJP and the CPI(M) to destroy the law and order of Sandeshkhali,” said TMC leader Partha Bhowmick.

He said that for the past few days the incidents that unfolded in Sandeshkhali are “unprecedented”. “A few days ago, there was a TMC rally regarding the Centre’s deprivation. Following the event, when some of our workers were standing there to cross the river they were attacked by some unknown people. Following this attack, the mob tried to attack the TMC leaders and even set fire to their houses and poultry farm. This is a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace in a peaceful area. Police have taken necessary action and made an arrest,” he alleged. “They want to divert the attention from the MGNREGA funds freeze issue. Our leader Mamata Banerjee has started a protest for the poor people who are not getting their wages and houses. Those who think that they can create chaos and get away with it are living in a fool’s paradise. The police are taking necessary action, irrespective of the party affiliation of the accused,” Bhowmick said.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said: “We have complete faith in the police. Multiple arrests have been made. We condemn the ongoing violence. However, we came to know that this area is dominated by the CPI(M).

They, along with the BJP are trying to create a mayhem in the area. This is all being done to divert attention from the good work we are doing which is

evident in the recently-

presented Budget.”