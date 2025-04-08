BJP, CPI(M) misguiding dismissed teachers over CM’s voluntary work appeal, says TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh, on Tuesday, accused a section of BJP and CPI(M) leaders of deliberately misinterpreting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to the dismissed yet legitimate teachers to continue working voluntarily.

During a press conference, Ghosh said that giving a solution to the dismissed teachers is a part of the fight and the Chief Minister urged the dismissed but genuine teachers and non-teaching staff to work voluntarily may be a part of her planning to reinstate them.

The Chief Minister during her meeting with the aggrieved teachers at Netaji Indoor Stadium had said that she has already chalked out plans A to E. He also stated that the Chief Minister who is concerned about the dismissal of genuine teachers has been trying to find a solution so that the interests of the affected individuals are taken care of.

“A section of BJP and CPI(M) were trying to instigate people by raising the voluntary service issue. They are asking if these teachers will get a salary in case they provide voluntary service. During Covid, in many places, the salary of the teachers was stopped. However, the Mamata Banerjee government had provided salaries to all the teachers even if they did not go to their respective schools. These political parties are trying to misguide the dismissed teachers. We want a speedy solution in this case. We have faith in the Chief Minister,” Ghosh said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the Netaji Indoor Stadium meeting suggested the genuine but dismissed teachers to continue working voluntarily till fresh recruitments are completed.

The Supreme Court, on April 4, upheld the Calcutta High Court’s earlier decision to quash over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching appointments made in 2016 for State-run and aided schools by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) on grounds of widespread fraud and manipulation

during hiring.