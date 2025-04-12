BJP, CPI(M) fomenting unrest in Bengal: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday that the BJP has been attempting to create unrest in Bengal by dividing people along religious lines, as they have been unable to politically challenge the ruling party in the state.

His statement came up in the wake of an unrest in Murshidabad.

Addressing at the inauguration of Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Sodepur, North 24-Parganas’, Banerjee urged the people to maintain peace and uphold Bengal’s legacy of harmony.

“After failing to match Bengal’s development works, some were trying to light fire by dividing people along religious lines. We all should be cautious so that the peace, harmony and culture of the state remain intact. Some people want to create unrest here in Bengal. So long our government is in power, their attempt would never materialise,” Banerjee told the gathering.

He further attacked the Centre by saying: “The Centre has stopped providing funds to Bengal to finish the people here. But they will never be successful.”

Urging people to maintain peace he said: “Maintain peace in your respective areas. Do not allow any mischief. Be alert from those who are trying to create trouble.”

Referring to the recent Apex Court judgement on the cancellation of more than 25,000 jobs, he said: “We respect the Supreme Court and trust that the judiciary is impartial and hasn’t bowed down to anyone. But if I don’t like some verdict, the Constitution gives each citizen the right to criticise the judgment.” He further alleged that the verdict reflects the BJP’s consistent step-motherly attitude towards Bengal.

“Why am I saying this? Funds for around 59 lakh job card holders were blocked over mistakes of a few. In the case of houses, the government took action against complaints. If, hypothetically, 1,000 people made a mistake, you cannot punish 17 lakh people for it and stop them from getting a roof over their heads. If some undeserving candidate got a job, let there be a probe and action. But for a few undeserving candidates, you cannot snatch away the jobs of 16,000-17,000 deserving candidates,” Banerjee added.

Banerjee also alleged that the BJP and CPI(M) were conspiring to plunge Bengal into chaos and lawlessness. “They want the flames of hatred to engulf the state. But let it be known that we’re ready to fight back with full force. We have never allowed any harm to come to our people and this time will be no different,” Banerjee maintained.