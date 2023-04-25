‘BJP, CPI(M) & Congress murdering TMC workers’

Kolkata: Ahead of the Panchayat elections in the state, preplanned attacks are being carried out against TMC workers by a coalition of between BJP, CPI(M) and the Congress, alleges TMC leader Firhad Hakim.



Hakim, on Tuesday, attended events organised by the party in Birbhum which comprised paying respects to the newly constructed plaque in memory of two deceased TMC workers who were killed in bomb attacks.

He questioned the death of these workers. He asked why are TMC workers being killed at a time when Bengal is witnessing prosperity under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Hakim said that the lives of TMC workers are not so cheap that anyone can murder them for the sake of political reasons. Naming the deceased workers, he said: “I apologise to the families of Ziarul Ali and Nazrul Islam and assure them that the party will do everything to get them justice.”

Hakim also called on to the stage the widows of the deceased workers and assured them that the legal cell of the party will take the matter to the court for justice.

“We will get the state government lawyers to fight the case in a court of law,” he said, adding that everything will come to light and the ones responsible will face life imprisonment.

Addressing the people, He alleged that the CPI(M), Congress and the BJP are hiring goons to kill TMC workers and leaders because they are not being able to defeat the TMC in polls. He said that it is happening at a time when the state government led by Mamata Banerjee has introduced several schemes like Kanyasree, and Swasthya Saathi, among others, which are benefitting the people of this state.

Hakim alleged that the hired goons keep changing their political affiliations according to the areas they visit. “When these goons visit a Muslim area they come in the garb of CPI(M) and Congress and in Hindu areas, they enter as BJP. They are doing it because they know that if TMC workers are murdered they will get solid funding from the Opposition parties in Bengal that hired them,” he alleged.

He claimed that the very reason that Union Home minister Amit Shah held a meeting in Siuri, Birbhum which borders Jharkhand is because BJP can get goons to fill up his public meeting, conduct operations against TMC workers and then flee by crossing the state border. “People are with TMC. This is the reason the Opposition keeps losing and it was evident in the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections. They are taking revenge for this,” he alleged. “Eliminate active TMC workers and put in front, the CPI(M) and the Congress. This is the game plan of the BJP now. It’s a tacit understanding between all three parties” Hakim alleged.