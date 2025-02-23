‘BJP conspiring to involve ghost voters in electoral roll’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh has accused the BJP of “hatching conspiracy” and including “ghost voters” in the list without any verification in collusion of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a post on X, Ghosh said: “This is BJP’s serious conspiracy of including ghost voters in the voter list without physical verification through an online system and a nexus with ECI. The Honourable CM has raised the matter and protested against it, asking us all to keep an eye on the situation. The administration is keeping a watch and maintaining scrutiny wherever necessary. We are careful about it. They are orchestrating a conspiracy in Bengal in collusion with a section of ECI and playing a dangerous game in Bengal. Their ploy will never be successful here.”

Trinamool Congress on Friday alleged that the BJP might attempt to replicate the “Delhi model” in Bengal in the upcoming Assembly election and it also claimed that 4,500 ghost voters have been added to Bengal’s electoral rolls. It alleged that the party at the Centre may now indulge in voter list manipulation tactics in Bengal as well as they did in Delhi.

Ghosh further stated: “BJP has been accusing Trinamool Congress and spreading misinformation over the sharp increase of voters in the Champahati panchayat of Baruipur. The reality is that the matter of illegal infiltration does not come under purview of the state government but the BSF. The irresponsibility on their part is leading to the influx of infiltrators. It is the state government’s vigilance that led to the detection of voter list irregularities.”

Attacking the BJP further, Ghosh said: “BJP is trying to cover up the truth. The real problem is: after eliminating the need for physical verification, central authorities, in collusion with some ECI officials, are enlisting outsiders through this new module. After doing this in other states such as Maharashtra, they have targeted Bengal and are trying to manipulate voter lists. They are not conducting the process of physical verification.