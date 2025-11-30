BJP collapsing from within, has more factions than IPL teams: Trinamool

Kolkata: Following a series of incidents of internal conflicts within the state BJP in recent times, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday claimed that the saffron camp was “collapsing from within”. Mocking the factions within the BJP, the ruling party in Bengal stated that there are more factions in the BJP than there are in the IPL teams. Trinamool Congress launched a fresh attack on the BJP, highlighting its “deplorable” conditions. Taking to X, Trinamool Congress said: “BJP is collapsing from within, and Bengal is laughing last. There is no discipline. No strategy. No unity. What passes for BJP’s “leadership” is a circus of rival clans, with there being more factions than IPL teams.” Incidentally, in Diamond Harbour, a former district BJP president assaulted his own party worker and poured hot tea on him. The victim, Sanjeeb Sen alleged that hot tea was hurled on his right eye and he faced difficulties in his eye. Sen later lodged a police complaint. The chaos was brought under control by the police. The ruling party alleged that the incident was a fallout of an internal feud within the state BJP. It also raised the question of whether the BJP would trust these leaders when it comes to governance.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress further pointed out: “The Suvendu lobby, the Samik lobby, the Dilip lobby, the Sukanta lobby, you name it. And now this schoolyard of jealous teenagers has rubbed off on the district leadership as well. In Diamond Harbour, a former district BJP president assaulted his own party worker and poured hot tea on him. Think about that. Internecine violence, public humiliation, rank dysfunction, not between opponents, but within the party. These are the “cadres” BJP wants Bengal to trust with governance?” In another incident, the former Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday faced the wrath of his party workers who blocked his convoy on Diamond Harbour Road and demanded party leader Dilip Ghosh be reinstated as the state unit chief. “They boast of conquest while they cannibalise themselves. They preach discipline while their leaders brawl in public. They promise stability while their rank-and-file descend into envy, spite and petty vendettas. A party that cannot hold its own house together cannot possibly govern a state,” Trinamool Congress wrote further.

It also mentioned: “When your senior leadership can’t even stand in the same room without scheming against one another, when your district bosses beat up their own, what you have is not a political force but a decayed racket pretending to be a party.”