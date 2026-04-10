BJP chief’s remark sparks stir in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Speculation over a possible name change of Alipurduar has intensified following remarks by BJP National President Nitin Nabin during an election campaign. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has condemned the statement, while residents staged a protest rally on Thursday.



On Wednesday, Nabin addressed a public meeting in Sonapur in support of BJP candidate Paritosh Das. During his speech, he made a controversial remark while referring to the venue.

After asking local leaders about the name of the place, he said the name “Alipurduar” had brought “destruction, not development,” and suggested it could be changed to usher in progress.

The comments triggered sharp reactions among residents and political leaders. Protesting the statement, locals took out a rally, joined by several TMC leaders.

TMC district president Prakash Chik Baraik criticised the remarks, accusing Nabin of ignoring Bengal’s culture and attempting to create divisions and demanded an immediate apology.