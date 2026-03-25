BJP chief Nitin Nabin holds strategy meets to step up poll preparations

Kolkata: BJP national president Nitin Nabin held a series of organisational and strategic meetings here on Tuesday to sharpen the party’s preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Sources in the BJP’s state unit said that Nabin’s two-day visit, beginning Tuesday, was not merely a routine organisational review but part of a broader effort by the party’s central leadership to recast the BJP’s election campaign strategy in the state.

Insiders described this as a new “Chakravyuh” — a multi-layered electoral plan focusing on booth management, narrative building and micro-level mobilisation. The BJP chief, reportedly, chaired several high-level meetings with senior leaders of the state unit during the day to strengthen the

party’s digital outreach, social media strategy and ground-level organisational network. He also held discussions with the party’s narrative and communication teams to shape the campaign message ahead of the polls.

According to party leaders, Nabin held closed-door consultations with top state leaders and senior organisational office-bearers, signalling that the BJP leadership would leave no stone unturned in its attempt to wrest power in the state.