BJP candidate’s vehicle ‘attacked & vandalised’

Cooch Behar: Tension prevailed in parts of Cooch Behar South Assembly Constituency after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) attacked and vandalised the vehicle of its candidate, Rathindranath Bose, on Tuesday.



The incident reportedly occurred in the Kesari Bari area, triggering a political stir.

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker, Ajit Roy, was injured and taken to MJN Medical College and Hospital. He was later discharged after receiving primary treatment.

The BJP said it would file a formal complaint with the police.

Bose alleged that multiple attempts have been made to disrupt his campaign since his candidature was announced.

“There have been repeated attacks aimed at preventing me from campaigning,” he claimed. He referred to earlier incidents, including a protest in Ward No. 3 and alleged verbal abuse by a TMC candidate at Torsa Bridge, videos of which, he said, had circulated widely.

Describing Tuesday’s incident, Bose claimed party flags were torn down ahead of a scheduled meeting and that miscreants later attacked his vehicle while he was returning, vandalising it and assaulting party workers. He accused the TMC of tarnishing the district’s image.

However, Abdul Jalil Ahmed, district vice president of the TMC, denied the allegations.

He said public anger over the alleged deletion of names from electoral rolls was surfacing and asserted that the party had no role in the incident, accusing the BJP of politicising the issue.