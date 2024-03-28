‘BJP candidates’ list an irony to its Nari Shakti Vandana claim’

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi often talks about “Nari Shakti Vandana” but the sentiment does not appear to be reflected in the distribution of poll tickets by the BJP as only 7 women have so far found a place in Lok Sabha candidates’ list of the party in Bengal.

The ruling party in Bengal has fielded 12 women candidates out of 42 in Bengal whereas the BJP’s number is pitiably low. The low percentage of women candidates by the BJP despite so much talk about women empowerment and “Nari Shakti” has attracted criticism from various quarters. The ruling party in Bengal has already termed the whole campaign of “Nari Shakti” by BJP as a “gimmick” ahead of the elections.

A senior party leader from TMC said that his party has given several goals to the BJP first under the ‘Nari Shakti’ campaign by announcing the list of candidates from the brigade parade ground. TMC’s women candidates are Mahua Maitra in Krishnanagar, Kakali Ghosh Dastidar in Barasat, Pratima Mandal in Jayanagar, Sayani Ghosh in Jadavpur, Mala Roy in Kolkata South, Sajda Ahmed in Uluberia, Rachna Banerjee in Hooghly, Mithali Bagh in Arambagh, June Mallia in Medinipur, Bishnupur, Sujata Mondal Khan, Burdwan East Sharmila Sarkar and Shatabdi Roy in Birbhum. About 29 per cent of candidates are women.

“The easiest thing for political parties is to give women tickets. But that’s not happening. I think not just the BJP but no political party, across the board, is interested (in women’s representation). It was Mamata Banerjee who has always given priority to the women, be it the schemes or social benefits,” the leader said.

BJP has fielded Amrita Roy for Krishnanagar, Rekha Patra for Basirhat, Debashree Chowdhury for Kolkata Dakshin, Agnimitra Pal for Midnapore, Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury in Malda Dakshin, Locket Chatterjee in Hooghly and Priya Saha in Bolpur. Out of 42 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP has so far announced 38 candidates. They are yet to announce candidates for 4 seats.

Incidentally, women played a crucial role in Trinamool Congress electoral success in 2021 Assembly polls.