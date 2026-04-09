BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh booked for obstructing police probe

Siliguri: Sub-Inspector (SI) Nirmal Kumar Das, Officer-in-Charge of Panitanki Town Out Post (TOP), lodged a complaint against Shankar Ghosh, the BJP candidate for Siliguri Constituency and several BJP leaders for allegedly obstructing police duty, issuing threats, and creating public disorder.



According to the complaint filed by the police officer, the incident stems from an earlier report received on April 5 regarding the allegations raised by the Trinamool candidate that the party flags and banners were removed from different locations in Siliguri. It was also alleged that BJP stickers were placed over posters of TMC candidates. The matter was officially recorded and an inquiry was initiated.

As part of the investigation, a police team led by SI Das visited Punjabi Para in Ward No. 13 on April 6 to verify the allegations. During the inquiry, BJP leaders Amit Agarwal, Jayashree Modak and Tanushree Modak were suspected to be involved.

Police personnel first visited the shop of Amit Agarwal, but he was not present. The team then proceeded to the residence of Jayashree and Tanushree Modak, where they conducted their inquiry in the presence of a lady constable.

However, the situation reportedly turned tense when a group of 20–25 BJP supporters, allegedly led by Shankar Ghosh, gathered at the spot. The complaint states that the group unlawfully assembled and obstructed the police from carrying out their duty.

The group allegedly resorted to aggressive behaviour and issued threats. Ghosh allegedly physically pushed the officer-in-charge and wrongfully restrained the police team from leaving the area. Later, the same group allegedly gathered in front of the Panitanki TOP, blocked the main gate and created an obstruction in a public place for several hours.

Based on these allegations, police have sought the initiation of a specific case against Shankar Ghosh, Amit Agarwal, Jayashree Modak, Tanushree Modak, Koushik Sarkar, Yogesh Garg, and other unidentified supporters. In this regard, Shankar Ghosh said: “He was in civil attire. I will talk to my lawyer about this and will take necessary action accordingly.”

Meanwhile, a Siliguri resident, Niraj Kumar Sah, has lodged a complaint against Sourav Basu Sarkar, the district president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Siliguri and four associates, alleging a late-night hit-and-run near Jhankar

More on April 7.

Sah claimed a white Bolero, driven rashly, rammed his motorcycle, leaving him unconscious. He alleged Sourav and four others were in the vehicle and were intoxicated. They threatened him instead of offering help. He further alleged that Sarkar, claiming political influence, issued death threats over the phone. Investigation is on for both cases.