BJP candidate Ramaprasad Giri loses cool in Narayangarh

Kolkata: Tension gripped West Midnapore’s Narayangarh Assembly Constituency after BJP candidate Ramaprasad Giri lost his temper during a campaign on Friday, leading to a confrontation with locals.



The incident occurred at Booth No. 261 in Ram Sarisha under the Hemchandra area, where Giri was interacting with residents as part of his campaign.

According to local accounts, he was faced with multiple questions from the public, which allegedly led to an altercation. Eyewitnesses claimed that the candidate reacted aggressively and was seen arguing with people, with allegations that he even issued threats during the exchange.

The BJP, however, has denied these allegations and instead accused Trinamool Congress supporters of disrupting the campaign and harassing their candidate. Party workers claimed that the situation escalated after their campaign was obstructed, resulting in a heated clash between the two sides.

As tensions intensified, Giri, visibly agitated, sat down on the ground in protest, drawing attention from supporters and onlookers. Police later arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. A police force has since been deployed in the area and the administration is closely monitoring the situation.

Following the incident, BJP workers staged a protest outside Belda Police Station, briefly blocking roads and demanding action. The episode highlights the heightened political tensions prevailing in the state ahead of the elections.