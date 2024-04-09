BJP candidate kisses woman during campaign, rakes up controversy

Malda: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), sharing a video that shows Malda North BJP candidate Khagen Murmu apparently kissing a woman in what looks like an election campaign, through their official handle on X, stated: “Yes this is BJP MP & Maldaha Uttar candidate @khagen_murmu kissing a woman on his own accord on his campaign trail…” The video is doing rounds on social media, raking a major controversy.



However, Murmu has termed it as a part of his intense campaign to mix with people. The incident occurred during Murmu’s campaign at Sihipur area in Chanchal. Trinamool, on their official X, further stated: “From MPs that sexually harass women wrestlers to leaders who make obscene songs about Bengali women, BJP camp has no dearth of anti-women politicians. This is how Modi Ka Parivar engages in Nari Ka Samman! Imagine what they would do if they came to power.” TMC further alleged that the Prime Minister remained silent for 80 days before he spoke in the Parliament on Manipur where two tribal women were allegedly paraded naked. The TMC further condoned the actions of MP Brij Bhushan Singh who allegedly had sexually assaulted gold medal winning women wrestlers. TMC stated that this is the same PM Modi, who allowed their IT cell chief Amit Malviya to recruit rapists and Union minister Shantanu Thakur assaulted AITC MP Mamata Bala Thakur just two days ago. “Modi’s only guarantee is Nari Ka Apmaan,” claimed the TMC. Sumala Agarwala, vice-chairperson of English Bazar Municipality, said: “The act is totally indecent in a public place that too during a campaign. Even close family members don’t behave in this way in public as it hurts the dignity of a woman. I can only say this is utterly shameful and the public must see who the BJP are fielding as candidates.” Abdur Rahim Boxi, TMC district president, Malda stated: “Public will give a befitting answer to this. It will definitely reflect in the polls.” Murmu, waving off the allegations, stated: “Women are like mothers and this is an intense campaign. I don’t obligated to answer such allegations brought by the TMC.”

The woman who was kissed by Murmu also said that there was nothing objectionable to it as her parents were present at that time. “He called me ‘Maa’ (mother) and kissed me,” the woman claimed.