‘BJP candidate Hiran made false edu claims in poll affidavit’

Kolkata: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), alleging that BJP candidate Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya



submitted a false election affidavit concerning his educational qualifications.

The actor-turned-politician popularly known as Hiran is contesting from the Ghatal Lok Sabha seat that goes to polls on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed with the poll body, AAP has stated that Hiran has claimed himself to be a Research Fellow at IIT Kharagpur, which is false.

“…a recent RTI reply from IIT Kharagpur has revealed that he is neither a research associate, nor scientist, nor staff, nor in any other category, as per the institute rules and regulations,” the letter of complaint to the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) read.

The AAP has claimed that in the light of the RTI information, it is prima facie proved that he has falsified personal information in his election affidavit which is a direct violation of rules and regulations in respect of Representation of the People Act.

The party has demanded due action be taken against him towards cancellation of his candidature in the upcoming general election.

However, Hiran rubbished the allegations claiming that he has done his PhD from IIT Kharagpur and is now doing a post PhD under a professor of the institute.