BJP candidate held over offensive social media post on Saayoni Ghosh

Kolkata: A BJP candidate of Galsi in Burdwan was arrested for allegedly making an offensive post on social media about Trinamool Congress’ youth leader Saayoni Ghosh.



The BJP candidate identified as Sanjay Halder alias Dukul was arrested on Thursday night for his social media post, based on a complaint filed by a resident of Adrahati, a village under Galsi II CD Block in Burdwan.

It has been reported that Halder is a candidate from Adrahati Panchayat on a BJP ticket. Halder was produced in court on Friday, where he was ordered to judicial custody till June 27. The lawyer representing Halder reportedly stated that he was being framed in a false case but the government lawyer opposed the bail plea and reportedly stated that the social media post by him has created tension in the area.