BJP candidate calling Mahatma Gandhi ‘traitor’ sparks outrage

Kolkata: A fresh political controversy has erupted in Bengal after BJP’s Dhupguri candidate, Naresh Chandra Roy, allegedly made derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and revolutionary Khudiram Bose, prompting strong reactions from the Trinamool Congress.

Ahead of addressing the media, TMC senior leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, emphasising their commitment to upholding the legacy of India’s freedom movement.

Addressing the media, Kunal Ghosh said: “The BJP candidate’s audacity to call Gandhi ji a TRAITOR reflects their real ideology. They neither respect the Father of the Nation nor the values he stood for.” He added that such statements were part of a broader attempt to “distort history and undermine Bengal’s cultural icons.”

According to TMC leaders, a video clip shows the BJP candidate referring to Gandhi as “anti-national” and making disparaging comments about Khudiram Bose. Reacting to this, Shashi Panja said, “Khudiram Bose sacrificed his life at the age of 17. To question his contribution shows a complete lack of understanding of India’s freedom struggle.”

The TMC also criticised the BJP’s central leadership, including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, accusing them of focusing on rhetoric rather than addressing Bengal’s concerns. Ghosh remarked: “They come to Bengal only during elections and have nothing substantive to say about development or people’s issues.”

The party further alleged a pattern of targeting historical figures and demanded a public apology from the BJP.